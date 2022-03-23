Suspect arrested in deadly Turning Leaf Drive shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting on Turning Leaf Drive. William Santos turned himself in to investigators Wednesday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene on Feb. 11, 2022 at around 1 a.m. after reports of a shooting. They found a man there, later identified as Marcus Outen. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators said Santos approached Outen outside his home and shot him. Santos is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.