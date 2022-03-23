SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in deadly Turning Leaf Drive shooting

The suspect turned themselves in to police
Suspect arrested in deadly Turning Leaf Drive shooting
Suspect arrested in deadly Turning Leaf Drive shooting(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting on Turning Leaf Drive. William Santos turned himself in to investigators Wednesday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene on Feb. 11, 2022 at around 1 a.m. after reports of a shooting. They found a man there, later identified as Marcus Outen. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators said Santos approached Outen outside his home and shot him. Santos is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Generic image of cash
Midlands woman’s bathroom break earns husband $200,000
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
RCSD released body camera footage from Saturday's deputy involved shooting.
GRAPHIC: RCSD releases body camera footage from deputy involved shooting

Latest News

One-on-One with Lamont Paris
One-on-One with Lamont Paris
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking gusty winds Friday & Saturday, then low temperatures in the 30s by Sunday morning
CPD suspect-Cunningham arrest
Man charged with gun theft after multiple other shoplifting incidents, CPD says
494 Event Center
Soda City Live: 494 Event Center
SC Philharmonic
Soda City Live: SC Philharmonic fundraiser "Tasting Notes"