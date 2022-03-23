Soda City Live: Tipsy Gypsies Mobile Bars
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cosmetologists turned mixologists Rachel Watson Payette and Anna Raulerson came up with a creative way to entertain guests and host events.
The pair just recently launched their business and already the mobile bar is a hit.
You can find more information on Facebook and Instagram.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.