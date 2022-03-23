Soda City Live: Program under SC National Guard gives youth a sturdy foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy is a non-profit under the South Carolina National Guard and aims to help teens and parents of teens.

The program is free of cost and is targeted towards children between the ages of 16 and 18 years of age.

Among the benefits are high school recovery and GED assistance.

Director LaToya Reed and Deputy Director Ronnie Scott, talk about the opportunities offered by the academy and what they do to get the youth ready for the real world.

For more information visit http://scyouthchallenge.com/

