Soda City Live: Leeza’s Care Connection to hold Starry Night Senior Prom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza’s Care Connection will be holding “Starry Night Senior Prom” Thursday, April 14.

Leeza’s Care Connection website says, “From High School seniors to Senior Citizens and everyone in between, get ready to relive your prom night or make new memories!”

Hannah Cumler will be there, and she will be bringing a special date.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stone River, 121 Alexander Road in Columbia.

All proceeds will benefit Leeza’s Care Connection, which aims to help families as they cope with chronic illness with tips, strategies, and support.

