Soda City Live: Advancements in colon cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Can you imagine a blood test that could detect dozens and dozens of cancers? It’s coming.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. In the last year, there have been major advances, both technical as well as policy-related, in colorectal cancer screening. These include better noninvasive tests, newly emerging liquid biopsies (those blood tests mentioned), fuller insurance coverage, and modifications in guidelines.

What’s this mean to you? Dr. Frank Berger is the Research and Outreach Liaison of the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network at the University of South Carolina. He joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to explain.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.