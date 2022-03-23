Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-20

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on I-20 west.

The collision happened Tuesday night around 11:30 near mile marker 39, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

A car was going west when it struck the pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Troopers say the driver of the car was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.

