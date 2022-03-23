SkyView
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-20

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on I-20 west.

The collision happened Tuesday night around 11:30 near mile marker 39, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

A car was going west when it struck the pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Troopers say the driver of the car was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

