Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT
IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

