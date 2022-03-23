SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man arrested in car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.
The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 people wounded.

Arkansas State Police said Wednesday it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville. He’s charged with battery and aggravated assault.

Police say Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital Wednesday morning. He’s being held at the Dumas city jail.

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas. State police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gunfight between two people.

More than 50 people were hurt in shootings this weekend. (CNN/METRO VIDEO SERVICES/MITCH NOVICK/VIRGINIAN-PILOT/FAMILY PHOTOS/KPRC/KTVT/WFAA/KATV/WRAL/WTKR)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Deputies investigating shooting death of man found in Richland Co. home
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Eastover
Generic image of cash
Midlands woman’s bathroom break earns husband $200,000
RCSD released an image of the weapon deputies said Irvin D. Moorer-Charley was holding before...
GRAPHIC: RCSD releases calls and footage of deputy involved shooting
Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach

Latest News

A transgender woman's body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in Chicago.
Transgender woman’s body found stuffed in garbage bin, police say
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall
With gas prices impacting many drivers across the state; one Midlands school district is trying...
Richland One helps teachers pay at pump with $500 gas bonuses
Through their attorneys, the family of a Columbia man who was fatally shot by a Richland County...
Family of Columbia man fatally shot by RCSD deputy calls for independent investigation