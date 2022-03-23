SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: RCSD releases body camera footage from deputy involved shooting

Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage from a deputy involved shooting. This comes after Tuesday’s release of the 9-1-1 call and the dash camera footage.

In a release the department said,

On Saturday, March, 19, 2022 deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call. On arrival they found Irvin D. Moorer-Charley with a weapon. They ordered him to drop the weapon, deployed a taser and after he charged law enforcement they shot him. The incident lasted approximately two minutes.

On Sunday Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on the incident. Wednesday the family of Charley spoke on the shooting as well.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Deputies investigating shooting death of man found in Richland Co. home
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Eastover
Generic image of cash
Midlands woman’s bathroom break earns husband $200,000
RCSD released an image of the weapon deputies said Irvin D. Moorer-Charley was holding before...
GRAPHIC: RCSD releases calls and footage of deputy involved shooting
Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach

Latest News

With gas prices impacting many drivers across the state; one Midlands school district is trying...
Richland One helps teachers pay at pump with $500 gas bonuses
Through their attorneys, the family of a Columbia man who was fatally shot by a Richland County...
Family of Columbia man fatally shot by RCSD deputy calls for independent investigation
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered rain Thursday, then cooler temperatures just in time for your weekend
The Senate Education Committee meets in Columbia on March 23, 2022
‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ sent to SC Senate floor, furthest it’s ever advanced
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life