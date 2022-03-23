First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered rain Thursday, then cooler temperatures just in time for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers for your Thursday. Then, cooler weather moves in.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain and isolated storms as a cold front pushes east. Rain chances are around 50%. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

· Showers are in the forecast on Thursday as the front lingers near the Midlands. Rain chances are around 50-60%. Our skies will slowly clear later in the day. Highs will be in the 60s.

· We’re tracking sunshine for your Friday. Highs will be in the mid 60s with breezy winds.

· Even more sunshine is in store for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s this weekend.

· Don’t put away your coat just yet. Morning temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for some more changes in your First Alert Forecast, even through your weekend.

But first, for tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain and isolated storms as a cold front continues pushing east. The threat for severe weather remains low for tonight. Rain chances are around 50-60%. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Some rain will linger into your Thursday, mainly the first half of the day. as the front pushes a bit farther to the east. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but the threat for severe weather, again, remains low.

Rain chances are around 50-60%. Watch out for some heavy periods of rain at times. Our skies will slowly, slowly clear later in the day. High temps will be in the mid 60s Thursday.

Sunshine moves back in for your Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will also feature plenty of sunshine. A few clouds are possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

But don’t put away your coat just yet. Morning temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s! Bundle up!

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Isolated Storms (50%). Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely Early (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny Skies. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: A Few Clouds. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs near 70.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.

