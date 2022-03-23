Female solider breaking boundaries in U.S army

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This month is Women’s History Month and we are highlighting one female soldier breaking boundaries in the U.S military.

Lieutenant General Maria Gervais says being a woman in the military has been challenging. But also says the journey has been rewarding.

“When I came in, we didn’t have the opportunity to serve in all the positions across the army,” Gervais said. “The army has given me so much, invested in me so much, you are given so many opportunities.”

For more than 30 years opportunities have allowed her to travel around the country speaking to and enlisting recruits into the U.S Army. She swore in more than 120 cadets this month at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

“I love coming back here and doing these kinds of things because it’s our ability really to help just develop these young leaders.”

Gervais is helping young leaders become all they can be. A native of the Carolinas and once a soldier at Fort Jackson she calls Greenwood South Carolina home.

“It’s the longest I’ve ever stayed in one place in my entire life. I went to junior high, high school, and college there.”

As we celebrate women’s history month Gervais is remembering the many women who paved the way for women in the army. Last year she became a three-star general and the first woman put in charge of the U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command. It oversees training and operation for more than 440,000 soldiers.

Gervais was also a company commander, she’s deployed to places like the Gulf War, Iraq, and Baghdad and says she plans to continue setting the bar high for women coming after her.

“If there is a decision that they need me to serve more, I will tell you, I will be honored,’ Gervais said. “Because every day I have on this uniform is just a day that I’m so proud to wear this uniform and represent the people in the United States.”

