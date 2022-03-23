SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Female solider breaking boundaries in U.S army

Female solider breaking boundaries in U.S army
Female solider breaking boundaries in U.S army(Sully, L A (Leslie Ann) CIV USARMY IMCOM HQ (USA))
By Jamal Goss
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This month is Women’s History Month and we are highlighting one female soldier breaking boundaries in the U.S military.

Lieutenant General Maria Gervais says being a woman in the military has been challenging. But also says the journey has been rewarding.

“When I came in, we didn’t have the opportunity to serve in all the positions across the army,” Gervais said. “The army has given me so much, invested in me so much, you are given so many opportunities.”

For more than 30 years opportunities have allowed her to travel around the country speaking to and enlisting recruits into the U.S Army. She swore in more than 120 cadets this month at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

“I love coming back here and doing these kinds of things because it’s our ability really to help just develop these young leaders.”

Gervais is helping young leaders become all they can be. A native of the Carolinas and once a soldier at Fort Jackson she calls Greenwood South Carolina home.

“It’s the longest I’ve ever stayed in one place in my entire life. I went to junior high, high school, and college there.”

As we celebrate women’s history month Gervais is remembering the many women who paved the way for women in the army. Last year she became a three-star general and the first woman put in charge of the U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command. It oversees training and operation for more than 440,000 soldiers.

Gervais was also a company commander, she’s deployed to places like the Gulf War, Iraq, and Baghdad and says she plans to continue setting the bar high for women coming after her.

“If there is a decision that they need me to serve more, I will tell you, I will be honored,’ Gervais said.  “Because every day I have on this uniform is just a day that I’m so proud to wear this uniform and represent the people in the United States.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Deputies investigating shooting death of man found in Richland Co. home
Deputies investigating shooting death of man found in Richland Co. home
Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that left a child dead.
Sumter child dies of injuries in hit and run accident
RCSD released an image of the weapon deputies said Irvin D. Moorer-Charley was holding before...
GRAPHIC: RCSD releases calls and footage of deputy involved shooting

Latest News

Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts announce final Midland sales of the season
FILE PHOTO
Soda City Live: Range Fore Hope is helping veterans
File photo of Chick-fil-A sign.
Chick-fil-A Red Bank set to open Thursday
Black Boy Joy is all about acknowledging the struggle, building esteem and claiming that space...
Awareness: Celebrating Black Boy Joy!