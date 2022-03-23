Father-daughter duo opens selfie museum
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s a family affair. Treshawnna Davenport and her father, Michael Davenport are the owners of “Me, Myseflie, and I,” a selfie museum located at 6011 Two Notch Rd in Columbia.
The two were inspired by a museum in another city and decided to open a local studio. The business caters to birthday parties and other events. For more information click here.
