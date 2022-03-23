SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Coroner identifies pedestrian death in Lexington County

The man got out of his vehicle after it broke down
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a car on the highway Tuesday evening.

First responders were called to the scene on March, 22, 2022 near mile marker 39 on Interstate 20 at around 11:30 p.m. Solomon Emmanuel Gilmore of Charlotte, NC exited his vehicle after it broke down on the interstate at around mile market 41. While walking on the roadway he was hit by a vehicle at the exit 39 on-ramp.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that hit him remained at the scene and called for help. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Generic image of cash
Midlands woman’s bathroom break earns husband $200,000
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Suspect arrested in deadly Turning Leaf Drive shooting
Suspect arrested in deadly Turning Leaf Drive shooting
RCSD released body camera footage from Saturday's deputy involved shooting.
GRAPHIC: RCSD releases body camera footage from deputy involved shooting

Latest News

One-on-One with Lamont Paris
One-on-One with Lamont Paris
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking gusty winds Friday & Saturday, then low temperatures in the 30s by Sunday morning
CPD suspect-Cunningham arrest
Man charged with gun theft after multiple other shoplifting incidents, CPD says
494 Event Center
Soda City Live: 494 Event Center
SC Philharmonic
Soda City Live: SC Philharmonic fundraiser "Tasting Notes"