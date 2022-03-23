Coroner identifies pedestrian death in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a car on the highway Tuesday evening.

First responders were called to the scene on March, 22, 2022 near mile marker 39 on Interstate 20 at around 11:30 p.m. Solomon Emmanuel Gilmore of Charlotte, NC exited his vehicle after it broke down on the interstate at around mile market 41. While walking on the roadway he was hit by a vehicle at the exit 39 on-ramp.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that hit him remained at the scene and called for help. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

