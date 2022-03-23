SkyView
Community Champions help celebrate 50th anniversary of Senior Nutrition Programs with Senior Resources

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Community Champions Week is underway in Columbia!

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program, otherwise known as Meals on Wheels, the non-profit organization, Senior Resources Inc. invited prominent officials and leaders in Richland County to deliver meals to homebound seniors throughout the week.

Andrew Boozer, the executive director of Senior Resources Inc., stopped by the Soda City Live studio to discuss the Meals on Wheels program and the importance of not only providing nutritious meals and education to our seniors but also social interaction.

