Columbia Police arrest two brothers and teenage suspect in attempted murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced the arrest of two brothers and a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting.

Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook said 24-year-old Darrius Burgess and 23-year-old Jamel Burgess are charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature. A judge denied bond for Jamel. Both brothers are being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The juvenile suspect is in custody at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. He is facing Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Possession of Pistol by Person Under 18, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling and Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature.

Investigators said on March, 1, 2022 the brothers and teenager entered into an argument at 901 Colleton St at around 5 p.m. The argument escalated into shouting, then into violence. Police say the suspects left the area immediately afterwards. The brothers lived at the apartment complex but were not at their home.

Police responded to the incident and found damage to nearby buildings and a vehicle. Evidence found at the scene included a loaded gun and shell casings. The CPD Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU) is handling the investigation of the incident.

