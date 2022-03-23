SkyView
Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank

U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.(U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a riverbank after a smuggler carried her across the border and abandoned her.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector said there were “no parents to be found,” but the child is now safe.

Between March 18 and 21, Del Rio Sector agents encountered four large groups of migrants – each with more than 100 people – after they entered the U.S. illegally. Border Patrol said a total of 485 migrants were found between the four groups.

Officials did not provide further details about the 4-year-old.

