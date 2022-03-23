SkyView
Arson suspect wanted for setting fire to police car in 2020

The public's assistance is needed in identifying an individual who intentionally set fire to a police vehicle belonging to the Pine Ridge Police Department on July 31, 2020.(Midlands Crimestoppers)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is wanted after surveillance footage showed a person intentionally setting fire to a police car in 2020.

The Pine Ridge Police Department, SLED, and Midlands Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to Midlands Crimestoppers, the unknown male set fire to a Pine Ridge Police Department car on July 31, 2020 when it was parked on 2757 Fish Hatchery Road.

“By deliberately choosing to destroy the vehicle and commit this criminal act, this individual purposefully put members of the Pine Ridge community in additional danger by significantly reducing law enforcement’s ability to respond to an emergency,” said Lt. Brad Keller of SLED’s Arson Unit.

Keller says the citizens deserve better and this criminal should be held responsible for his actions.

The suspect has been described as a white male who could be between 20-30 years old, and around 6 feet tall.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who potentially has information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers.

Tips will remain anonymous, and a cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

