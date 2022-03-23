SkyView
5th Annual Birthday Bash Blood Drive

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is nothing quite like a mother’s love.

Brenda Green is the founder of “The Be Strong Group,” an organization she developed years after her son Braden’s diagnosis.

The Be Strong Group is teaming up with the Richland County Recreation Commission and Red Cross to host a community health fair.

This is a way she and her husband celebrate their son’s birthday as well as bringing awareness to and advocating for sickle cell warriors. T

he 5th Annual Braden’s Birthday Bash event/ Community Health Fair Event will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Caughman Road Park, 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins, SC.

For more info click here.

And, to follow on social media:

www.facebook.com/bstrongwarriors

https://twitter.com/thebstronggroup

www.instagram.com/thebstronggroup

