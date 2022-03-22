SkyView
Woman loses both arms after vicious dog attack in Upstate

Kyleen Waltman
Kyleen Waltman(GoFundMe)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is fighting for her life after a vicious dog attack on Monday.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was mauled by three dogs at a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.

Family confirmed the victim’s name is Kyleen Waltman. They said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack. She may have to have her esophagus removed as well, they said.

Kyleen Waltman
Kyleen Waltman(Provided by family)

Deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away from the victim to stop them from mauling her further. Emergency first responders began rendering aid to Kyleen as soon as they arrived on scene.

Kyleen’s sister said she is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for donations to support Kyleen’s recovery. They also said they are in need of prayers.

The dogs have been seized by Abbeville County Animal Control. An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

