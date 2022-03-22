SkyView
Sumter child dies of injuries in hit and run accident

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that left a child dead.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner identified the victim of a hit and run accident. Nine-year-old Jaiden Thompson died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Prisma Health Richland.

Thompson was in a car accident on March, 15, 2022 in the 4200 block of US Hwy 15 South. The crash happened at around 8 p.m. The coroner said Thompson died of his injuries after being at the hospital. An autopsy is being performed at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Investigators said a 1999 Honda driven by Kiana Woods was struck in the rear on March 15, 2022 by a 2005 Chevy Tahoe. Law enforcement is looking for the driver of the truck, which was reported to have left the scene. Five people were injured in the crash, including Thompson.

Members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

