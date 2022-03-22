Second arrest made by CPD in deadly Greene Crossing Apartments shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced a second arrest in a deadly shooting. The 24-year-old Dennis Williams is charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature.

He is accused of firing a weapon in the parking lot of the Greene Crossing Apartments on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at a moving vehicle. He is also accused of helping to drive co-defendant Kejuan Boyce away from the scene and witnessing him fire multiple rounds down a hallway. CPD said Williams did not provide aid to Jamaica Dowling.

CPD said they believe multiple people went to a party armed with firearms. An argument inside the apartment escalated into gunfire. Surveillance cameras showed multiple people fleeing the gunfire, which caused 9-1-1 calls.

Police found Dowling in the hallway injured. They applied first aid and she was conscious at the time but later died of her injuries.

Boyce is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime. Court documents say Boyce was out on bond at the time of the Sunday shooting from an Unlawful Carrying of Weapon charge. That incident happened in March of 2021 in Spartanburg.

Investigators said four other people were shot, their injuries were non-life threatening. These included a 22-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and two 16-year-old males. Police are working to identify additional witnesses.

