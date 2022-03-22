SkyView
GRAPHIC: RCSD releases calls and footage of deputy involved shooting

By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Office released new footage and the 9-1-1 call from Saturday’s deputy involved shooting. On Saturday, March, 19, 2022 deputies were called to the scene of a reported domestic call at around 6 p.m. involving a weapon.

On arrival they found Irvin D. Moorer-Charley with a weapon. They ordered him to drop the weapon, deployed a taser and after he charged law enforcement they shot him. The incident lasted approximately two minutes.

Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference Sunday discussing the incident.

Tuesday’s releases from the department included dashcam video, a 9-1-1 call and a photo of the weapon Moorer-Charley was holding when he was shot. We have included these media with this story, it may not be suitable for all viewers due to the graphic nature of the video.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes in.

In this image from the body camera video of Richland County Sherrif's Deputy John Anderson,...
In this image from the body camera video of Richland County Sherrif's Deputy John Anderson, Irvin D. Moorer Charley, 34, holds a piece of wood as he walks towards Anderson, who is backpedaling, in Columbia, S.C. Moorer Charley was shot and killed after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. (Deputy John Anderson/Richland County Sheriff's Department via AP)(John Anderson | AP)
RCSD released an image of the weapon deputies said Irvin D. Moorer-Charley was holding before...
RCSD released an image of the weapon deputies said Irvin D. Moorer-Charley was holding before he was shot.(RCSD)

