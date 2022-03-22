SkyView
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Eastover

Deputies investigating shooting death of man found in Richland Co. home
Deputies investigating shooting death of man found in Richland Co. home(Tyler Keef, WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating the shooting death of a man found shot in a Richland County home.

Deputies responded to a home on Cool Shade Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies got to the scene they found Trevis Finch, 47, of Eastover, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

