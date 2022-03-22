Coroner identifies man shot to death in Eastover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating the shooting death of a man found shot in a Richland County home.

Deputies responded to a home on Cool Shade Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies got to the scene they found Trevis Finch, 47, of Eastover, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

