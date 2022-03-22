One dead in Sumter house fire

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An 80-year-old man died during a house fire in Sumter.

Herbert Follin, of Sumter, died at Prisma Health Toumey after the fire, according to the Sumter County Coroner.

The fire was called in at 8 p.m. on Monday and happened in the 1800 block of Follin Drive, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is set to be performed at MUSC.

The Sumter Fire Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Department, and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

