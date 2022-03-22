SkyView
Nearly 1 in 3 US workers make less than $15 an hour, new study finds

Oxfam America, an anti-poverty advocacy group, says nearly one in three U.S. workers make less...
Oxfam America, an anti-poverty advocacy group, says nearly one in three U.S. workers make less than $15 an hour.(GCShutter/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
(Gray News) - Nearly one in three workers in the U.S. make less than $15 per hour, according to new research.

Oxfam America, an anti-poverty advocacy group, published the findings Monday.

A $15 per hour rate translates into $31,200 per year, based on a 40-hour full-time work week.

The report is a part of the movement to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25, where it’s been since 2009. Oxfam America said with inflation at a 40-year high, the value of the minimum wage has decreased by at least 21%.

Researchers also say 47% of Black workers are below the $15 per hour threshold, which is almost twice the number of their white counterparts at 26%.

A similar split is seen among female employees – 40% reported they make less than $15 an hour – compared to men at 25%.

Oxfam America found that the vast majority of workers earning less than $15 an hour are not teenagers – 89% are age 20 or older.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

