SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn

Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.(Martinus/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was arrested Sunday night for asking bystanders on a street to take her infant child, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check when they discovered the woman with her baby.

Corpus Christi police said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Yessenia Cardenas was walking down the street and attempting to give her infant away. The child is less than 2 weeks old.

Witnesses told officers they stopped to speak with Cardenas and then she asked them to take her baby. The witnesses took the child and immediately called 911.

Police said medics checked on the infant as well as Cardenas, who “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic.”

The baby was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. Cardenas was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of cash
Midlands woman’s bathroom break earns husband $200,000
Man charged after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Suspect arrested in deadly Turning Leaf Drive shooting
Suspect arrested in deadly Turning Leaf Drive shooting
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-20
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Coroner identifies pedestrian death in Lexington County

Latest News

A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading...
Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
With gas prices impacting many drivers across the state; one Midlands school district is trying...
Richland One helps teachers pay at pump with $500 gas bonuses
Special needs cheerleaders invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
The public's assistance is needed in identifying an individual who intentionally set ...
Arson suspect wanted for setting fire to police car in 2020