Gun violence advocates plan events in aftermath of Richland Co. teen shooting death

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The shooting death of a 14-year-old and the subsequent arrest of four teens, charged with murder, has gun violence advocates planning public responses.

On Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced three teens were arrested for the death of the 14-year-old, who was found in a wooded area off Kneece Road in early March.

The arrests brought the total to four.

The identities of the deceased and arrested teens have not been released, but department spokesperson Maj. Maria Yturria confirmed all were Richland County residents.

Head Midlands volunteers Poornema Ramasamy and Sarah Venn with Be SMART, a gun safety campaign, said they are planning a community safety event in Kneece Road community.

The date and location are to be determined, but Venn said more planning will happen Wednesday.

“To help make sure we are sharing this Be SMART message, to have gun locks available to the families, and just talk about general safety,” she said.

Be SMART gained momentum in December, when law enforcement, school districts and hospitals signed a memorandum to promote gun safety education with parents.

The relationship with RCSD helped lead to a gun lock instructional video.

Ramasamy said gun safety and gun access falls on parents.

“It’s notthe job of children to do that, it’s the adults’ responsibility and in this situation, we clearly see that secure storage is very important,” Ramasamy said.

Building Better Communities Founder Perry Bradley has been outspoken on the issue of gun violence in recent years.

His organization looks to combat gun violence through providing community resources. It operates an ambassador program, which provides mentorship to youth in the area.

Bradley said he plans to hold a news conference in the coming days to ask call for local governments to help fund the program.

“You can’t look to just one group. You can’t say it’s the police’s problem. You can’t say it’s BBC’s problem. It’s not the media’s problem. It’s a community that has to come together right now and fix this issue and if we don’t we’re going into the summer and we’re going to go into the summer hot. And when I say hot, I mean there’s going to be a lot more deaths, a lot more shootings, and a lot more things and we need to cut it off at the head before it even begins,” he said.

The time of the news conference is also to be determined.

In the meantime, gun owners can contact RCSD about getting a free gun lock, and the department published tips for gunowners to help reduce future issues.

