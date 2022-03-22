Girl Scouts announce final Midland sales of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina are putting out a last call on cookies until next year.

On Saturday March 26, the cookies will be on sale at three different locations in the Midlands.

Though Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies are sold out, the scouts say favorites like Thin Mints are still in stock.

Every sale helps the girls build business skills and supports their STEM needs.

The locations for the sale are:

Greenville: The Shops at Greenridge: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Columbia: Owens Field Downtown Columbia: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Village at Sandhill: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

