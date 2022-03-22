FIRST ALERT: Tracking scattered rain & strong storms Wednesday, then cooler weather for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for showers and storms Wednesday! Some storms could be strong to severe.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be near 60 overnight.

· Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day!

· A frontal system will bring the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms to the area, mainly by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds are likely. Rain chances are around 80%.

· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands Wednesday. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

· Some rain will stick around into the first half of your Thursday for parts of the Midlands. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will cool into the 60s.

· We’ll see more sunshine Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s Friday through Sunday. Sunday morning temps will be in the upper 30s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Stay weather aware through the day Wednesday. We’re tracking potential active weather in the Midlands.

But first, for tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A stray sprinkle or shower could develop. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day!

A frontal system will push scattered rain and thunderstorms in the area. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely. In fact, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the day Wednesday. We could see winds up to 30-35 mph. Hold on to your hats.

We also can’t rule out an isolated tornado in the Midlands, so be weather aware. Most of our area, as of this writing, is under a Level 2 or Slight Risk of seeing strong and/or severe storms Wednesday.

Rain chances are around 80% Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Some lingering showers are possible Thursday as the cold front pushes east. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Rain chances are around 50%, For the two-day rain total, parts of the Midlands could see up to an inch of rain or more. High temps will be in the upper 60s.

Sunshine moves back in for your Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday also feature sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Morning temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s!

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Sprinkle Possible. Overnight low temperatures will be near 60.

Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (80%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds are likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Likely Early (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: A Few Clouds. Warm. Highs near 70.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

