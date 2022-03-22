DHEC reports 1,014 cases, 116 deaths for March 13-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC reported 1,014 new cases and 116 deaths from coronavirus for March 13- March 19.

Vaccines are readily available across the state.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Everyone over the age of 5 in South Carolina is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of March 19, DHEC reported that of vaccine-eligible South Carolina residents:

NOTE: The percent of vaccinated people in the state has DECREASED due to the 5-11 age group being added to the population.

62.6% have received at least one vaccine

54.0% are fully vaccinated

19.8% of children have at least one dose

COVID-19 TESTING

DHEC encourages everyone who is out and about in the community to get tested routinely, at least each month.

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 72.3% of inpatient beds in South Carolina are in use while 67.4% ICU beds are in use.

There are 187 hospitalized patients who have COVID-19, HHS reported.

NOTE: DHEC is now only updating its hospitalization dashboard once a week, which is why WIS is now relying on HHS data for a daily report on hospitalizations. Ventilator numbers will be updated weekly, on Tuesdays.

TRACKING MIS-C AND VIRUS VARIANTS

DHEC has a dashboard that shows the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

It also shows how many cases of different variants have been found in the state, by type.

As of September 22, there have been 1,576 reported cases of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 in South Carolina. However, health officials say there are likely far more delta variant cases in the state. DHEC only sends a random sample of positive tests to scan for variants.

KEY INDICATORS OF COVID-19 IN SC

Below is DHEC’s Key Indicators dashboard. It’s meant to give an “at-a-glance view” of important data points used to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It shows trends in cases, testing, deaths, hospitalizations, and more.

DHEC says all of these factors need to be considered when evaluating the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

