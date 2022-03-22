Country Musician Vince Gill coming to Columbia this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Country Musician Vince Gill announced he is making his way to Columbia as part of his summer tour to the Township Auditorium on July 8th.

Gill said, “When all touring stopped in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road.” This tour will be the first time he’s been on the road since 2019.

Columbia is one of 18 stops announced for the upcoming shows. In addition to Gill, vocalist Wendy Moten will feature on the tour. She performed on NBC’s The Voice in 2021.

