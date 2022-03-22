COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Babcock Center is hosting a hiring event that will is taking place Tuesday until 2 p.m.

The event is taking place at the J Williams Pitts Apartments Community Building located at 150 Flora Drive, Columbia, SC 29223.

Candidates will need to bring a 10-year driving record and their high school diploma or equivalent, according to organizers.

To quicken the process,, candidates should complete their application before the event. To do so, click here.

Babcock Center hosting hiring event (Amy Walden)

