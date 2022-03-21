Vince Gill coming to Augusta, and tickets go on sale this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vince Gill is headed back on the road and is bringing his tour to the Bell Auditorium on July 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AECTix.com or at the SRP Box Office.

This will be the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019. Featured on the tour will be vocalist Wendy Moten, who has most recently become known for her performances on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021.

Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, is looking forward to stepping center-stage again.

Featured during each evening’s concert will be singer Wendy Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years.

In addition to Moten, also joining Gill on stage will be Paul Franklin (steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass) and John Jarvis (keyboards).

