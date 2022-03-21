SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC gas prices drop more than 10 cents, state average at $3.94

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week.
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed a decline of 10.4 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.94. That’s 64.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.31 higher than one year ago.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas.”

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.59 while the highest was $4.59, a difference of $1 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $3.78 per gallon.

The national average also fell, dropping 9 cents per gallon to $4.23, 71.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.37 higher than one year ago.

“For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway,” DeHaan said. “If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Heyward Brockington Road before 6 p.m. for a domestic call involving a...
Sheriff: “Mental health is a serious issue,” deputy-involved shooting addressed, victim identified
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.
Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Nelson's bond was denied by a KC magistrate Sunday on two counts of attempted murder.
Bond denied for suspect accused of stabbing two people in Kershaw Co. on Hwy 521
South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game...
It’s a sweet feeling, no matter what - SC stifles Miami to return to Sweet 16

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking scattered rain, potential strong storms on Wednesday in the Midlands
Fayette County car crash
Coroner identifies deadly accident victim in Kershaw County
A new law is changing boating across South Carolina
New law changes wake surfing and distance limits on SC water
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since...
Clyburn announces Congressional re-election bid