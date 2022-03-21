SkyView
Richland Two announces new school timings

The district announced the new times Monday
Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - District officials at Richland County School District Two announced Monday new times for the upcoming school year. The times impact students at all grade levels and go into effect starting August 2022.

Elementary schools will start at 7:40 a.m. and will end at 2:30 p.m.

Middle schools will begin at 8:20 a.m. and let out at 3:15 p.m.

High schools will start the day at 8:50 a.m. and end 3:53 p.m.

