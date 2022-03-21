SkyView
Recall: Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart may contain bits of cable

Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.
Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
(CNN) - Be cautious before you make your next breakfast.

Continental Mills announced a recall of its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, cable fragments used in the processing line were found in some boxes.

The pancake and waffle mix had a best buy date of Sept. 1, 2023, and was delivered nationally to Walmart stores.

No related injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

