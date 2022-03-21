SkyView
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teacher at an Onslow County high school has resigned, a day after a video surfaced of him berating students in a foul-mouthed tirade.

Onslow County Schools confirmed that it happened during first period on Thursday at Southwest High School.

The school system called it an “inappropriate verbal outburst by a staff member.”

WITN was sent a recording that was posted on social media.

“You can go through life on the **** system and get your paycheck on the first and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don’t care. You can be another statistic, I don’t care,” the teacher is heard on the recording.

The school system said the staff member resigned on Friday.

The school district did not release the name of the teacher involved.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

