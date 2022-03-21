SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

New law changes wake surfing and distance limits on SC water

The law doubles previous distance limitations
You can fish for free on July 4th in North and South Carolina
A new law is changing boating across South Carolina(tcw-wbtv)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new law in South Carolina is going to change boating across the state. Governor Henry McMaster signed it into effect on March, 14, 2022.

It requires a 100 foot distance limit that boats need to observe when approaching a dock, anchored vessel or someone on the water. It also prohibits ‘wake surfing’ within 200 feet of a dock, anchored vessel or person on the water. Wake surfing is defined under the new law as ‘a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake this, or is intended to be surfed by another person.’

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) it doubles the previous distance of 50 feet and impacts most major reservoirs. This includes Lake Greenwood, Lake Hartwell, Lake Jocassee, Lake Keowee, Lake Marion, Lake Monticello, Lake Murray, Lake Robinson, Lake Russell, Lake Secession, Lake Thurmond, Lake Wateree, Fishing Creek Reservoir, a portion of the Savannah River from Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Svannah River Bluff Lock and Dam. SCDNR said the 100 foot limit does not apply to Lake Moultrie.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Heyward Brockington Road before 6 p.m. for a domestic call involving a...
Sheriff: “Mental health is a serious issue,” deputy-involved shooting addressed, victim identified
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.
Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Nelson's bond was denied by a KC magistrate Sunday on two counts of attempted murder.
Bond denied for suspect accused of stabbing two people in Kershaw Co. on Hwy 521
South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game...
It’s a sweet feeling, no matter what - SC stifles Miami to return to Sweet 16

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking scattered rain, potential strong storms on Wednesday in the Midlands
Fayette County car crash
Coroner identifies deadly accident victim in Kershaw County
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since...
Clyburn announces Congressional re-election bid
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week.
SC gas prices drop more than 10 cents, state average at $3.94