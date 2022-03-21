New law changes wake surfing and distance limits on SC water

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new law in South Carolina is going to change boating across the state. Governor Henry McMaster signed it into effect on March, 14, 2022.

It requires a 100 foot distance limit that boats need to observe when approaching a dock, anchored vessel or someone on the water. It also prohibits ‘wake surfing’ within 200 feet of a dock, anchored vessel or person on the water. Wake surfing is defined under the new law as ‘a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake this, or is intended to be surfed by another person.’

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) it doubles the previous distance of 50 feet and impacts most major reservoirs. This includes Lake Greenwood, Lake Hartwell, Lake Jocassee, Lake Keowee, Lake Marion, Lake Monticello, Lake Murray, Lake Robinson, Lake Russell, Lake Secession, Lake Thurmond, Lake Wateree, Fishing Creek Reservoir, a portion of the Savannah River from Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Svannah River Bluff Lock and Dam. SCDNR said the 100 foot limit does not apply to Lake Moultrie.

