SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Heyward Brockington Road before 6 p.m. for a domestic call involving a...
Sheriff: “Mental health is a serious issue,” officer-involved shooting addressed, victim identified
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.
Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Deputies searching for missing teen who may be in danger
Deputies searching for missing teen who may be in danger
Nelson's bond was denied by a KC magistrate Sunday on two counts of attempted murder.
Bond denied for suspect accused of stabbing two people in Kershaw Co. on Hwy 521

Latest News

Ukrainian officials say the Russian military hit an art school sheltering some 400 people only...
Ukraine: School sheltering hundreds bombed in Mariupol
The 22-year-old died after leaving a pizza restaurant, apparently getting caught in the...
Newspaper reporter was 1 of 2 killed in Virginia shooting
Saudi state-run media says that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unleashed a barrage of drone and...
US official: Biden fortified Saudi Arabia’s Patriot missile supply
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no