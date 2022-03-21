Man arrested, accused of breaking window at Columbia church
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged with malicious injury to property after allegedly breaking a window at a church.
Jeffrey Couch is accused of breaking a window at St. John Baptist Church on West Beltline Boulevard on Sunday, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Couch is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a surety bond.
