Man arrested, accused of breaking window at Columbia church

Man arrested, accused of breaking window at Columbia church
Man arrested, accused of breaking window at Columbia church
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged with malicious injury to property after allegedly breaking a window at a church.

Jeffrey Couch is accused of breaking a window at St. John Baptist Church on West Beltline Boulevard on Sunday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Couch is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a surety bond.

