It’s ‘Free Cone Day’ at Dairy Queen

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spring is here and Dairy Queen is celebrating nationwide with Free Cone Day!

Dairy Queen said on Monday, March 21, participating locations throughout the U.S. will offer fans a free small cone filled with DQ’s soft-serve ice cream. Each customer is limited to one cone.

“Since 2015, Free Cone Day marks the official kickoff to spring at DQ and is a special tradition for our fans. Warmer weather is on the horizon, and DQ is ready to celebrate the season with everyone’s favorite treat, a free vanilla cone,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ).

Dairy Queen also warned that the offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

