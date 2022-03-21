SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

HBCU Championship Team celebration at State House

SC State file photo.
SC State file photo.(South Carolina State Football)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “As one of our state’s most prominent HBCU’s, S.C. State is a huge benefactor for all of South Carolina” State Representative Russell Ott said.

Members of the General Assembly will host South Carolina State University’s National Championship-winning football team.

The S.C. State Bulldogs won the HBCU National Championship in December against Jackson State at the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

The event is held on March 24th which was deemed South Carolina State University Day by a House resolution.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Heyward Brockington Road before 6 p.m. for a domestic call involving a...
Sheriff: “Mental health is a serious issue,” deputy-involved shooting addressed, victim identified
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.
Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Nelson's bond was denied by a KC magistrate Sunday on two counts of attempted murder.
Bond denied for suspect accused of stabbing two people in Kershaw Co. on Hwy 521
South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game...
It’s a sweet feeling, no matter what - SC stifles Miami to return to Sweet 16

Latest News

File photo of the Gamecock Women's Basketball team.
FAM Bus Trip and Ticket Info for NCAA Greensboro Regional
South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game...
It’s a sweet feeling, no matter what - SC stifles Miami to return to Sweet 16
The Gamecocks were held to one hit on the day, a seventh-inning double from Brandt Belk....
Baseball Falls in Series Finale with No. 7 Tennessee
Clemson baseball
No. 15 Tigers Blast No. 23 Hurricanes 20-5