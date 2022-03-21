HBCU Championship Team celebration at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “As one of our state’s most prominent HBCU’s, S.C. State is a huge benefactor for all of South Carolina” State Representative Russell Ott said.

Members of the General Assembly will host South Carolina State University’s National Championship-winning football team.

The S.C. State Bulldogs won the HBCU National Championship in December against Jackson State at the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

The event is held on March 24th which was deemed South Carolina State University Day by a House resolution.

