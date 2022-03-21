FIRST ALERT: Tracking scattered rain, potential strong storms on Wednesday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking showers and storms in your forecast this week!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s. We’ll see increasing clouds in the area.

· Your Tuesday will feature more clouds in the Midlands. A stray sprinkle is not out of the question. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

· Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day. A frontal system will bring the threat for strong thunderstorms to the area, mainly by afternoon and evening. Gusty winds are possible. Rain chances are around 70%.

· Some rain will stick around into the first half of your Thursday. Rain chances are around 50-60%. Highs will cool into the 60s.

· We’ll see more sunshine Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Friday through Sunday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for potential strong to severe thunderstorms in your forecast by Wednesday.

But first, for tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds in the Midlands. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the mid 40s.

On Tuesday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands ahead of our next weather maker. While a stray sprinkle is possible, most areas will be dry. High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s by afternoon.

Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day!

A frontal system will push scattered rain and thunderstorms in the area. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely. However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado in the Midlands, so be weather aware.

Most of our area, as of this writing, is under a Level 2 or Slight Risk of seeing strong and/or severe storms Wednesday.

Rain chances are around 70% Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Some lingering showers are possible Thursday as the cold front pushes east. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Rain chances are around 60%, Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Sunshine moves back in for your Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday also feature sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. A Chilly Night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (70%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds are likely. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Likely Early (50-60%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: A Few Clouds. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

