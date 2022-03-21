SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fentanyl released through vents at juvenile detention center in Ohio; 7 taken to hospital

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.
Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup, Delaney Ruth and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Seven people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after fentanyl was released through the air vents at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center in Williams County, authorities said.

Three corrections officers and four juveniles detained in the facility were taken to the hospital, according to Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff’s Department. He added that they’re stable and expected to be OK, WTVG reported.

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.

The other detainees were moved to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio next door, Lehman said, and are being kept separate from the adults.

Multiple fire departments, ambulances and emergency personnel were at the facility in Stryker Sunday night, including those from neighboring counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
Richland Two announces new school timings
FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting, 3 additional teenagers arrested for murder
Kyleen Waltman
Woman loses both arms after vicious dog attack in Upstate
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.
Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified
Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 1 killed after tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South
Gas prices continue to be above $4 per gallon nationally.
Lawmakers addressing high gas prices, proposing monthly energy rebates, relief checks
A John Deere Truck sits on the National Mall on National Agriculture Day
Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tornado touches down in New Orleans