FAM Bus Trip and Ticket Info for NCAA Greensboro Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Athletics announced today an opportunity for Gamecock women’s basketball fans to purchase a seat on the FAM Bus going to games in the NCAA Greensboro Regional this weekend (Mar. 25-27). Ticket information for the general public is also available for those games as well.

For the FAM Bus, each package includes roundtrip transportation, a game ticket, a rally towel, drinks and snacks. There is no overnight stay for these trips. Fans can purchase a $140 package to include Friday and Sunday games, should the Gamecocks advance. Or single-game packages are available for $80 each. An itinerary and other pertinent information will be emailed on Thu., Mar. 24. To purchase one of the FAM Bus packages by the deadline of 5 p.m. ET on Wed., Mar. 23, go to: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gamecocks/gbbustrips.

The Greensboro Coliseum is also selling tickets for the Regional to the general public. Ticket booklets include all the weekend’s games and are $50 each, and single-session tickets are on sale for $30 each.

Booklet Link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/greensborocoliseum/ism/MjJHTkNBQQ==

Friday Session: https://www.ticketmaster.com/ncaa-d1-womens-basketball-greensboro-regional-session-1/event/2D005C24E912282F?refArtist=K8vZ917KyE7&_ga=2.70397591.662140840.1643729515-1609382102.1640035052

Sunday Session: https://www.ticketmaster.com/ncaa-d1-womens-basketball-greensboro-regional-greensboro-north-carolina-03-27-2022/event/2D005C24E9142831?_ga=2.73035412.662140840.1643729515-1609382102.1640035052

No. 1/1 South Carolina advanced to its eighth-straight NCAA Sweet 16 with a pair of defensively dominant wins last weekend in Colonial Life Arena. This will be the Gamecocks’ third appearance in a Greensboro Regional, having played in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2015 en route to the program’s first Final Four and in 2017.

