SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Endometriosis Awareness Month

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, and while the disorder is becoming known as the “missed disease” among women, most may not know they’re experiencing symptoms.

Endometriosis affects an estimated 1 in 10 women during their reproductive years—-usually between the ages of 15 to 49. However, symptoms can start as early as a girl’s first menstrual cycle.

Dr. Robert Knowlton, OBGYN of South Carolina OG/GYN Associates - Lexington Medical Center talks about signs, symptoms, and treatments for Endometriosis.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
Richland Two announces new school timings
FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting, 3 additional teenagers arrested for murder
Kyleen Waltman
Woman loses both arms after vicious dog attack in Upstate
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.
Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified
Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 1,014 cases, 116 deaths for March 13-19
Endemetriosis Awareness Month
Endemetriosis Awareness Month
FILE PHOTO
Sumter School District will no longer require masks
The town of Moncks Corner is hosting a blood drive Monday. It will be at the Moncks Corner...
Red Cross resumes testing donations for antibodies