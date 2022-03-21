Coroner identifies deadly accident victim in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West identified Monday the victim of a deadly crash. On Sunday, March, 20, 2022 a 9-1-1 caller alerted first responders to an accident on I-20 near mile marker 88. The single vehicle accident happened at around 6:47 p.m.

Investigators found the vehicle was headed west when it left the right side of the road. It flipped over in the crash. The victim, 31-year-old Javier Penaloza of Antioch Ten was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

