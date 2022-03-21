Clyburn announces Congressional re-election bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Jim Clyburn filed for re-election Monday to continue representing South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District for a 16th term.

Clyburn filed documents in his re-election bid and then held a news conference at 1:30 p.m. in Columbia.

“My vision for South Carolina and for this country -- you’re going to see it on billboards throughout the district -- simply this: ‘Making America’s greatness itself accessible and affordable for all,’” Clyburn said.

Rep. James Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced his re-election bid Monday afternoon.

Clyburn, a native of Sumter, is the House Majority Whip and the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He has served in Congress since 1993. He has served as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

The sixth district represents all of Colleton, Hampton, Jasper and Williamsburg Counties, as well as parts of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties.

Michael Addison and Gregg Dixon will challenge Clyburn for the Democratic nomination.

Duke Buckner has filed with the Republican party for the seat.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.