Chick-fil-A Red Bank set to open Thursday

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A Red Bank is located at 5465 Platt Springs Road, near the intersection of Platt Springs Rd and S Lake Drive, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant will create 120 full- and part-time job opportunities.

Instead of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, the new location will surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Lexington with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Columbia area.

Chick-fil-A Red Bank will open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service.

