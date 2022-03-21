SkyView
Chick-fil-A Red Bank set to open Thursday

File photo of Chick-fil-A sign.
File photo of Chick-fil-A sign.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A Red Bank is located at 5465 Platt Springs Road, near the intersection of Platt Springs Rd and S Lake Drive, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant will create 120 full- and part-time job opportunities.

Instead of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, the new location will surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Lexington with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Columbia area.

Chick-fil-A Red Bank will open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

