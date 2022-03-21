Case headed to Grand Jury: Elderly couple charged with sexual assault against minors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The case of an Upstate husband and wife recently charged with multiple crimes connected to a string of child sexual assaults is going to the Grand Jury.

Deputies said they began investigating on Jan. 6, when they learned about the alleged sexual assaults.

According to deputies, they learned through their investigation that Harry and Andrea O’Neal committed multiple sexual acts on two children between ages 11 and 19 between 2005 and 2010.

According to the arrest warrants for Harry O’ Neal, he forcibly had sex with the victims, forced the victims to have sex with other men for money and used a camera to document some of these sexual encounters. The warrants also state that he would withhold food from the victim if they didn’t agree to his demands.

The warrants for his wife, Andrea Campbell O’Neal, state that she allegedly helped her husband with these sexual acts and would hit the victims if they didn’t perform correctly.

Harry O’ Neal was taken into custody and charged with the following: criminal sexual conduct with minor, lewd act, criminal sexual conduct first degree, engaging child for sexual performance, direct sexual performance by child, trafficking in person under 18, incest, buggery, minor sexual exploitation of a first degree, criminal sexual conduct with minor,

Andrea Campbell O’Neal was also taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

She is currently out on bond and waived right to appear in court.

FOX Carolina confirmed Monday that Harry O’Neal previously worked for Thrive Upstate, a nonprofit that provides services to people with disabilities in Greenville County.

Thrive Upstate released the following statement:

“The entire Thrive Upstate team is shocked and devastated by this news. Our concern and hearts go out to the victims at this time. Mr. O’Neal was employed by Thrive Upstate from 2003 to January 2020. His last position was in the Human Resources Department as a member of the Training Team before his position was eliminated as part of an organization wide restructuring. We had no indication of any inappropriate behavior by Mr. O’Neal throughout his employment with Thrive Upstate. Again, our deepest sympathies go out to any and all victims in this case. “

